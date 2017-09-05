Orange County man shot in head following disturbance not related to looting

ORANGE COUNTY - A 32-year-old Orange County man was shot in the head Monday night just outside of the Vidor city-limits following an altercation with an acquaintance.

When deputies arrived on the scene in the 100 block of Butler they found the shooting victim with a single gunshot wound to the head according to a release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The man was flown to Christus St. Elizabeth hospital where he underwent surgery the release said.

His condition is unknown at this time.

The victim and suspect knew each other and the shooting happened after a disturbance between the two the release said.

A rumor began circulating on social media that the shooting may have involved a looter but the sheriff's office says this is not the case.

There have not been any shootings or any violence related to looting at this time according to the sheriff's office.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has deployed more than 60 troopers to assist in Orange County the release said.

The DPS officers, who will be in uniform in marked and unmarked cars, are working with local law enforcement to provide extra security in the county the sheriff's office.

