Orange County deputies arrest Vidor man in fatal Tuesday night shooting

ORANGE COUNTY - James Derrick McGlothlin was booked into the Orange County Jail Friday afternoon after surrendering to authorities.

Orange County previously issued a warrant for his arrest for the fatal Tuesday night shooting just outside the city of Vidor.

From the Orange County Sheriff's Office...

The Orange County Criminal Investigative unit submitted an affidavit of probable cause and secured a murder warrant for the arrest of 31 year old James Derrick McGlothlin, a white male from Vidor, Texas.

McGlothlin is accused of shooting and killing 51 year old Christopher Eric Sharpe inside McGlothlin's residence after the two possibly had a disagreement this past Tuesday night, December 19th.

Detectives are currently attempting to serve this warrant on McGlothlin. If you know where McGlothlin may be located, contact the Sheriff"s Office at 409-883-2612 or contact CrimeStoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).