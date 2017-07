(Photo: Aldrich, Sheri, KBMT)

PORT ARTHUR - Officers responded to a shooting at the 1100 block of Sabine Avenue in Port Arthur on Monday evening.

The shooting occurred at approximately 7:30p.m. One person was shot but the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

There is no confirmation on whether a suspect is in custody at this time. More details to come.

