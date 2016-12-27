Woman killed during deputy-involved shooting near Pearland

Air 11 over the scene of a deputy-involved shooting near Pearland. in Brazoria County.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - A woman was shot and killed during a deputy-involved shooting in Brazoria County.

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to calls of a suspicious person with a gun shortly after 1 p.m. in the 2400 block of CR 90.

Deputies say they arrived to the area and found a white female armed with a pistol. She was asked repeatedly to drop the pistol and did not adhere to commands, according to BCSD.

Police say the woman then raised her gun and pointed it in the direction of the deputies. Two officers discharged their weapons, striking the woman. The woman was reportedly unresponsive following the gunfire.

Several apartment residents were home during the incident, but there were no other injuries.

"The officers were all out here; I went over to tell them the time I heard the noise," said Brenda Kent, a resident in the apartment community. "They told me to stay back. I came back over here and everything was all blocked off."

Police say the identity of the suspect and her motive are unknown at this time.

