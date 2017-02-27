North Texas police warn that taking Whataburger order tents is stealing

The Northeast Police Department in Krugerville, Texas wants to remind all Whataburger patrons that taking the order tents is stealing.

In a viral Facebook post from Saturday, the NPD featured pictures of numerous recovered order tents spread out over a police vehicle, warning those that like to take those tents with them that doing so is a crime: Theft of Property under $100.

According to Texas law, Theft of Property under $100 is a Class C misdemeanor that doesn't come with any jail time but can be punishable with a fine of up to $500.

So the next time you think about taking that order tent, you have to consider how much it's worth to you.

Read the full post below:

(© 2017 KENS)