MCDA: Local man paid mom $15 to give baby son oral sex on webcam

(Photo: Delony, Douglas)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – The Montgomery County District Attorney says a local man has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a sickening crime.

Phillip Wayne Rickard, 51, pleaded guilty to the first degree felony offense of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The D.A.’s office says Rickard was arrested in 2016 after an investigation by officials in Texas and Indiana.

Investigators say he paid a woman in Indiana $15 dollars through PayPal to watch her perform oral sex on her two-month-old son via Skype.

Investigators claimed he not only paid this woman but was paying other women online to perform sexual acts.

Officials say Rickard will have to register as a sex offender after his released.

He was a former prison guard for Texas Department of Criminal Justice and a former Detention Officer at the Montgomery County Jail. He had no prior criminal history, the D.A.’s office says.

“Phillip Rickard is a sick man who deserves every year of this sentence. This was one of the worst cases I have seen in my career in law enforcement. What he did was beyond comprehension,” said Nikki Neeley, lead investigator.

© 2017 KHOU-TV