Manhunt under way in mid-county for two armed robbery suspects

NEDERLAND - Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies have caught two suspects and are searching for one following a robbery at gunpoint of a mid-county gas station.

Deputies have two suspects in custody and are searching in the area near the 2500 block of Central Blvd according to the Sheriff's Office.

Residents in the area are asked to lock their doors and report anything suspicious to police.

The robbery happened at a Valero convenience store around 6 p.m. at Spurlock Road near Twin City Highway Thursday afternoon according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies have set up a perimeter and are using a K9 to search for the two suspects who abandoned turned out to be a stolen vehicle and fled on foot.

They are searching from yard to yard.

Deputies captured one suspect and found a gun and cash in the stolen vehicle.

No descriptions are available at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

© 2017 KBMT-TV