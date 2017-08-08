KBMT
Close

Manhunt ends: Escaped Ohio inmate is dead

Aug. 8, 2017: Authorities say Brendan Powell, an escaped Ohio rape suspect, is dead following a four-day manhunt.

Associated Press , WKYC 8:22 AM. CDT August 08, 2017

ANTWERP, Ohio -- A rape suspect who overpowered an Ohio sheriff's deputy to escape a transport van has killed himself during a police standoff, ending a manhunt.
 
The Paulding County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Branden Lee Powell shot himself Monday night at his parents' home near Antwerp, roughly 70 miles southwest of Toledo, near the Indiana line. Officers determined Powell was in a crawl space and say they tried unsuccessfully to persuade him to surrender.
 
Investigators say Powell stole a gun from the deputy he overpowered during a Friday trip from a psychiatric hospital to a county jail.
 
Powell jumped over a seat wearing leg shackles and handcuffs and put the deputy in a headlock, causing the van to crash. Authorities say Powell forced the deputy to remove the restraints and fled.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories