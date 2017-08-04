Man tosses stolen police uniform, baton out window as he leads Lumberton Police on two county chase

BEAUMONT - A Southeast Texas man who tossed stolen law enforcement equipment out the window as he led police on a two-county high speed chase is in jail Friday.

The chase began in Lumberton when a police officer there pulled over the driver in the Walmart parking lot for a traffic violation according to Lumberton Pollice.

During the stop the officer noticed that the driver appeared to be intoxicated and as the officer was talking to the man he refused to comply with the officer and sped off according to police.

The man led police through Hardin County north towards Tyler County and during the chase officers observed him throwing items out of the car police said.

The chase ended just over the Tyler County line on Private Road 5555 when Tyler County deputies laid out spike strips.

Police later recovered the items thrown out of the car, which turned out to be a stolen car, police said.

Some of the items recovered along the chase route were stolen from area police agencies including an ASP baton and a Beaumont Police Department uniform.

Beaumont Police Department spokesperson Officer Cody Guedry confirmed to 12News that some of the items the man tossed were stolen during burglaries of Beaumont Police patrol vehicles.

Guedry said no firearms were stolen in the burglaries.

The man, who police have not identified, will be charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possibly other charges pending the outcome of the investigation according to police.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

© 2017 KBMT-TV