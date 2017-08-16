Man stabbed near Beaumont grocery store on Fourth Street

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Wednesday evening near a store in the 2300 block of Fourth Street.

The male victim was conscious when he was transported to a Beaumont hospital although the extent of his injuries are not known at this time.

Beaumont Police officers on the scene at the J & J Grocery did not have much information and were awaiting the arrival of detectives.

© 2017 KBMT-TV