Man nearly strikes Jefferson County deputy then leads deputies on chase from Beaumont to Nederland

NEDERLAND - Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office took one man into custody following a brief chase from Beaumont to Nederland.

A deputy was directing traffic at an accident on Cardinal Drive when a man driving a red BMW refused to stop and almost hit the deputy who had to leap a barrier to avoid being hit according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy then pursued the driver who refused to stop and then led deputies on a brief chase down Twin City Highway to his residence on 1st Avenue.

Once the driver stopped in his driveway he then refused to exit the vehicle and a brief stand-off ensued.

The driver eventually exited the car and was taken into custody without incident according to the sheriff's office.

The driver was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility where he was booked for evading with a motor vehicle according to the sheriff's office.

