HPD: Wife shoots, kills husband after finding him with other woman

Police say the woman, 49-year-old Debra Davis, somehow found out where her husband was and walked up and an argument ensued.

HOUSTON – Houston police say a woman shot and killed her husband after finding him with another woman at a home in Sunnyside.

It happened late Tuesday on Cathedral at Wilmington in southeast Houston.

Police say the woman, 58-year-old Debra Davis, somehow found out her husband was at the home with the other woman. Neighbors told police they heard arguing shortly before midnight, and then gunshots rang out.

The victim, identified as 49-year-old Rodney Johnson, was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital where he later died. The other woman was at the scene when the shooting occurred, but she was not hurt.

The suspect fled but turned herself in around 7 a.m., police later confirmed.

© 2017 KHOU-TV