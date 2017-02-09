Man indicted for brutal stabbing death of 16-year-old girlfriend

James Dobbs

BAYTOWN - The man accused of killing a Baytown teen was formally indicted for murder Thursday.

Jesse Dobbs, 21, is charged with the stabbing death of 16-year-old Kirsten Nicole Fritch, his girlfriend. An autopsy showed she was stabbed more than 50 times.

Kirsten’s body was found on November 10, 2016 in Texas City in a wooded area behind Shenanigan’s Bar.





Kirsten Fritch

Dobbs was arrested at the bar before the body was found. He had been named as a person of interest in Kirsten’s disappearance.

She turned up missing after her mother and sister, 37-year-old Cynthia Morris and 13-year-old Breanna Pavlicek, were found dead in their Baytown home. The investigation into their deaths continues.

Dobbs started dating Kirsten after they met online and he moved into the family's house, according to Fritch’s grandmother. She says Fritch's mother wanted him out.

