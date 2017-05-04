Suspect surrenders in teen's fatal shooting during Subway robbery

According to the homicide detectives and court documents, Jeffrey Archangel, 25, has been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Javier Flores.

HOUSTON – A suspect has surrendered in connection with the fatal shooting of a teen in front of his mother during a robbery at a Subway restaurant.

According to the homicide detectives and court documents, Jeffrey Archangel, 25, has been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Javier Flores.

Flores was shot and killed in front of his mother during an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant on Feb. 22.

#BREAKING - man charged with murdering 18YO Javier Flores in front of his mom at a Subway in February has turned himself in #khou11 pic.twitter.com/q3nB9vhGEG — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) May 5, 2017

Flores, was a student at Chavez High School. He was working at the restaurant in the 3900 block of Broadway around 8 p.m. that day when he was shot in the neck by one of two suspects during a robbery.

HPD Homicide detectives say the two suspects in the robbery and murder of Flores struck another Subway location 30 minutes later. The Subway at 4807 San Jacinto, just eight miles away, was robbed as well. In that robbery, no one was injured and the suspects were caught on surveillance video.

Police said the victim's mother was working in the restaurant as well when the suspects walked in.

"During the robbery, it appears the black males entered the store, pointed a gun at a female employee who ended up being the victim's mother. (The victim) tried to intervene and when he confronted the guy with the gun, he was shot,” HPD Det. David Crowder said.

Emergency responders with the Houston Fire Department rushed Flores to Ben Taub Hospital but he did not survive.

