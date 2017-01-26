Second suspect arrested in toddler's horrific death

Andre Young, 21, is charged with injury to a child in the November 2016 death of 3-year-old Jaycion Jones, his girlfriend's son. (HPD)

Police have arrested a second suspect in what investigators called "one of the worst child abuse cases they've ever seen."

Andre Young, 21, is charged with injury to a child in the November 2016 death of 3-year-old Jaycion Jones, his girlfriend's son.

Jaycion's mom, 21-year-old Jasmine Jones, surrendered on Dec. 10, 2016 on a charge of injury to a child by omission.





Jasmine Jones, 21, is charged with injury to a child by omission in the death of her 3-year-old son. (HPD)

According to court documents, Jones told investigators that her boyfriend was the main disciplinarian in the home. The child was in Young's care while she was at work. When she returned home, Jaycion was complaining of a stomach ache and threw up multiple times. She told police she gave him home remedies to try to solve the problem. Later in the evening, the child was found unconscious. He later died at Texas Children's Hospital.

"He had external and internal injuries to his buttox, back, abdomen, his head and other parts of his body that I won't mention at this press conference," said HPD Sgt. Chris Hassig.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences conducted an autopsy that determined that the boy died due to those injuries.

The boy had only been in his mother's custody for a month, according to police. CPS took the child out of the home 18 months before his death because he was found with burns on his stomach. Police say that the case was not criminal and the family claimed the child was accidentally burned in a hot shower.

Jones also has a 1-year-old baby who is now in CPS custody.

