Man charged in 2015 slaying of former step-father, elderly woman in Vidor

VIDOR - A Vidor man connected to the deaths two elderly Vidor residents in a brutal 2015 slaying has been indicted for the crime.

Aaron Kyle Angelo, 52, has been charged with capital murder in the June 2015 deaths of Edna Phillips, 85, and his former stepfather, Richard Ames, 83, both of Vidor. His bond has been set at 1,000,000.

Phillips and Ames were killed at a home in the 300 block of Timberlane in Vidor.

Angelo had been a person of interest in the homicide ever since he was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after being connected to a pickup truck stolen from the home.

DNA evidence collected from the steering wheel of the truck when it was found in Houston after the crime connected Angelo to the truck.

He was arrested on the stolen vehicle charge and has been in custody since then.

The Texas Rangers, Vidor Police Department and the Orange County District Attorney's Office participated in the investigation.

The case has been assigned to the 163rd District Court.

