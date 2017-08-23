Man busted on drug charges after deputies find cocaine, Xanax, ecstasy, weed at Beaumont apartment

BEAUMONT - A collection of drugs and guns including cocaine, ecstasy and Xanax were confiscated and a Beaumont man hauled off to jail after deputies went to an apartment to serve a warrant Tuesday.
A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said deputies with the department’s warrant division went to the Odom Place Apartments located at 4757 Odom in Beaumont around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
They knocked on the door and a man, identified as Delon Andrew Jackson, 21, answered.
Jackson was not the man listed on the warrant, but deputies said they could small a strong odor of marijuana coming from the apartment.
A sheriff’s office news release says, “Based on probable cause they entered the apartment as saw cocaine and marijuana and a pistol in the living room.
The apartment was checked for additional occupants and additional drugs were found including a rifle.”
The spokesperson the guns found are a Glock pistol and an AR-15 Rifle.
Jackson was taken to the Jefferson County Jail. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 3, and possession of marijuana.
As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jackson is held on $45,000 in bonds and a mental health hold.
