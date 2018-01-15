Lumberton man charged with shooting another Lumberton man in head in Hardin County Saturday

Jason Neal Wheeler (Photo: Hardin County Sheriff's Office)

HARDIN COUNTY - The Hardin County Sheriff’s office has charged a Lumberton man in the shooting of another Lumberton man just outside Sour Lake Saturday evening.

Jason Neal Wheeler, 37, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of firearm by a felon in connection with the shooting according to a release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say alcohol was a factor when Wheeler shot David Ray King, 34, in the head at a mobile home in the 1799 block of Roadway Street just outside the city limits of Sour Lake.

King is in critical condition at Christus St. Elizabeth hospital in Beaumont according to the release.

Sheriff Mark Davis said deputies received a call in reference to a shooting on the 17000 block of Roadway Street inside a mobile home at 5:04 p.m.

Deputies said there were multiple people inside the mobile home at the time of the shooting.

Wheeler is in the Hardin County Jail where his bond is set at $55,000 the release said.

