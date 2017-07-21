Louisiana man wanted for robbing employer, kidnapping manager caught after chase in Beaumont

Ivory Carl Myles, 28, of Shreveport Photo/Bosier City Police Department

BEAUMONT - An armed Louisiana man wanted for robbing his employer and kidnapping his boss while at work overnight in Louisiana lead Beaumont police on a short high speed chase just west of Beaumont Friday afternoon.

Beaumont Police arrested Ivory Carl Myles, 28, of Shreveport, La., Friday afternoon after he lead officers on the high speed chase and officers found a gun in his car according to Beaumont Police Spokesperson Haley Morrow.

Myles is accused of kidnapping his 42-year-old female manager at a Bosier City Burger King after robbing her at gunpoint of the restaurant's money while they were working together overnight according to a release from the Bosier City Police Department.

Employees showed up at the Bosier CIty restaurant at about 7 a.m. Friday morning and found the restaurant manager and the money missing but her car still in the parking lot the release said.

Detectives in Bosier City spent the day investigating and learned that Myles was working over night with the woman when he pulled the gun, robbed the store and forced her into his car before leaving the scene according to the release.

A warrant for Myles' arrest on armed robbery and kidnapping charges was then issued the release said.

The kidnapping victim was able to contact her family at about 2 p.m. and let them know that Myles had let her go at a bus station in Houston according to the release.

Police in Houston met the woman and were able to work with Bosier City detectives and the U.S. Marshall's Office to alert Texas authorities. the release said.

The U.S. Marshall's Office notified Beaumont Police at about 2:20 p.m. that Myles may be in the Beaumont area according to Beaumont Police Department spokesperson Hayley Morrow.

The Marshall's Office provided a vehicle description and plate number as well as a warning that Myles was to be considered armed and dangerous Morrow said.

Beaumont officers found Myles and his 2014 Blue Hyundai at the Petro Truck Stop at Walden and Interstate 10 but when he saw officers approaching he fled Morrow said.

Myles lead police on a short chase from Walden road west along Interstate 10 service road at speeds up to 100 m.p.h. before he wrecked near South Major Drive.

Officers took all precautions when apprehending Myles, who was moving around inside the car and not cooperating at first according to Morrow.

Eventually officers were able to talk Myles into getting out of the car and down onto the ground Morrow said.

Once they could tell that he was unarmed they moved in and subdued him without a problem she said.

Detectives are interviewing Myles at the Beaumont Police station and then he will be taken the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on local charges of evading arrest.

Police will be working with Louisiana authorities and the U.S. Marshall's Office due to his charges in Louisiana she said.

Bosier City Police will be working to extradite Myles where his bond will be set at $1 Million on the armed robbery and kidnapping charges according to Bosier City Police.

