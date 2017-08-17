Louisiana deputies arrest convicted sex offender for indecent behavior with a juvenile in Westlake

Otis Jackson, 49, of Westlake, LA Photo/Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office

WESTLAKE - Calcasieu Parish deputies arrested a convicted sex offender from Westlake after he was accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year-old female family member.

Otis R. Jackson, 49, was arrested by deputies on August 17 and charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile according to a release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

He was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center where Judge David Ritchie set his bond at $150,000.

From the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office...

In July the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding a convicted sex offender, Otis R. Jackson, 49, Westlake, inappropriately touching a 12 year old girl, who was a family member.

During the investigation the victim stated that sometime in May she woke up and Jackson was inappropriately touching her under her clothes.

It was also learned during the investigation that Jackson had not been living at his registered address and had not notified the proper authorities within three (3) days, as required by law for all registered sex offenders so on July 31 he was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

On August 14 he was released on a $10,000 bond set by Judge Guy Bradberry.

After further investigation into the initial complaint of the inappropriate touching, Jackson was arrested on August 17 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Judge David Ritchie set his bond at $150,000.

Jackson was convicted of aggravated rape in 1998 in Cameron Parish. He was also convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in 2015 in Calcasieu Parish.

CPSO Detectives Monte Gentry and Lisa Hardy are the lead investigators on these cases.

