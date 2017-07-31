Lake Charles man charged after hitting pregnant woman in face, choking her until she passes out

Christopher Lee, 28, of Lake Charles Photo/Calcasieu Parsih Sheriff's Office

LAKE CHARLES - A 28-year-old Lake Charles man has been arrested and charged with beating and choking a pregnant woman.

From the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office...

On 07-30-17 at 5:08am Lake Charles Police responded to an address in the 800 block of Von Blond Ave. in reference to a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived they found a 27 year old pregnant female complaining of dizziness and faintness.

She told officers that 28 year old Christopher Lee had hit her with a pair of pliers in her face and then choked her until she passed out.

Evidence at the scene as well as a witness at the scene confirmed the incident.

There was a small child also present at the time of the incident.

Lee fled the scene prior to officers' arrival. The victim was taken to the hospital.

At 7:41am officers received information that Christopher Lee had returned home. He was located in the home hiding in a bedroom and arrested.

Christopher Lee—Age 28

Charges ----- 2nd Degree Battery

Domestic Abuse Battery/ Pregnant

Domestic Abuse Battery/ Strangulation

Domestic Abuse Battery/ child endangerment

Lee has no bond at this time.

