Lake Charles man charged after hitting pregnant woman in face, choking her until she passes out

LAKE CHARLES - A 28-year-old Lake Charles man has been arrested and charged with beating and choking a pregnant woman.
From the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office...
On 07-30-17 at 5:08am Lake Charles Police responded to an address in the 800 block of Von Blond Ave. in reference to a domestic disturbance.
When officers arrived they found a 27 year old pregnant female complaining of dizziness and faintness.
She told officers that 28 year old Christopher Lee had hit her with a pair of pliers in her face and then choked her until she passed out.
Evidence at the scene as well as a witness at the scene confirmed the incident.
There was a small child also present at the time of the incident.
Lee fled the scene prior to officers' arrival. The victim was taken to the hospital.
At 7:41am officers received information that Christopher Lee had returned home. He was located in the home hiding in a bedroom and arrested.
Christopher Lee—Age 28
Charges ----- 2nd Degree Battery
Domestic Abuse Battery/ Pregnant
Domestic Abuse Battery/ Strangulation
Domestic Abuse Battery/ child endangerment
Lee has no bond at this time.
