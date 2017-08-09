Jury sentences Kountze man to 20 years in 2016 intoxication manslaughter of Vidor man

Michael Lynn Davis is escorted by Orange County sheriff's deputies for day two of sentencing proceedings. 8/8/2017 (J. MASSE)

ORANGE - An Orange County jury has sentenced a Kountze man who pleaded guilty in the 2016 intoxication manslaughter of a 77-year-old Vidor man.

Michael Lynn Davis, 38, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for the crime.

During closing arguments prosecutor Krispin Walker emphasized that Campbell could have lived another 20 years and spoke of the grand children that would never get to know him.

She also mentioned his prior convictions for burglary of habitation, possession of meth as well as a prior conviction for prostitution.

Walker also told jurors that Davis had tried to walk away from the scene but was stopped by a witness to the wreck.

Testimony in the sentencing hearing of who admitted causing the wreck that killed Jerry Campbell, 77, of Vidor, began on Monday.

Davis faced from 2 to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine in the case.

The defense spent less than a half-hour presenting their case calling only one witness before they rested.

Edgar Zertuche, who owns a car lot, testified that he bought Davis' truck at auction following the wreck.

He testified that while he did not the condition of the truck at the time of the wreck but said that the truck had issues when he bought it.

Davis' father told 12News during the break that he told defense attorney Bryan Laine that he was willing to take the stand as a character witness for his son but said he'd been kept in the dark regarding his son's defense.

The morning began with the prosecution calling it's final witness, forensic pathologist Dr. John Ralston to the stand to testify about the autopsy he performed on Jerry Campbell.

Dr. Rolston, who testified that Campbell could have lived another 20 years had it he not been killed, said that Campbell had multiple fractures on his skull and large lacerations on his head.

Campbell's family members looked away and the defendant, Davis, looked down as autopsy photos were shown in court.

Dr. Rolston testified that the cause of death was multiple injuries from a motor vehicle striking a pedestrian.

