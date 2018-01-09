Jury selection begins in trial of Kountze man accused in 2011 death of 4-year-old girl

Jason Wade Delacerda

KOUNTZE - Jury selection has begun in the trial of a Kountze man accused in the 2011 death of a 4-year-old child.

Jason Wade Delacerda, 40, is accused of capital murder in the 2011 death of his girlfriend's daughter Breonna Nichole Loftin.

Both Delacerda and his girlfriend, Amanda Nichole Guidry, 36, were indicted in the death of the child who had burns, bruises, broken ribs and a fractured leg.

