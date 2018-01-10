Jury finds SE Texas woman guilty of intoxication manslaughter in 2015 death of woman passenger

Vanessa Davis

BEAUMONT - A Jefferson County Jury has found a Southeast Texas woman guilty in the DWI death of another woman in 2015.

The jury found Vanessa Davis guilty of intoxication manslaughter in the death of Pamela Gail Fields.

Testimony began Tuesday morning and the jury received the case late Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors alleged that Davis was driving while intoxicated on Gulfway Drive on July 5, 2015 when she lost control of the vehicle and her passenger, Fields, was killed.

