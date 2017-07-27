Jury deliberates on sentence for man who killed Orange County couple in 2015 DWI wreck

Orange County Assistant District Attorney Phillip Smith walks the jury through possible punishments.

ORANGE - An Orange County jury is deliberating on the sentence for a man who pleaded guilty to killing an Orange County in a DWI wreck in 2015.

Travis Collins, 30, pleaded guilty to killing Riley Portie, 54, and his wife, Emily, 50, in May 2015.

After two days of testimony in the sentencing phase the jury heard closing arguments Thursday morning before beginning deliberations to decide Collins' sentence.

Collins could face up to 20 years in prison for each death.

