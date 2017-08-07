Jury being picked to sentence Tyler County man in 2016 intoxication manslaughter of Vidor man.

Michael Davis, 38, of Kountze (Photo/OCSO)

ORANGE - An Orange County jury is being picked today to decide the fate of a Tyler County man who pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter in the death of a Vidor man in 2016.

Michael Davis was charged in the May 2016 death of Jerry Campbell, 77, who was struck by Davis while he was fixing a fence along Arrington Lane in Orange County.

DPS troopers say Davis was driving north on FM 105 near Arrington Lane when his car left the roadway and struck Campbell.

Jurors are being selected in 163rd District Court in Orange where testimony in Davis' punishment phase is expected to begin this afternoon.

Davis was released from jail in September 2016 on a personal recognizance bond because of a delay in getting his toxicology results back.

He later had his bond revoked when he was caught driving which he was not allowed to do as part of his release.

Davis' father tells 12News that he is worried about the trial but also says that his his son is torn up about what happened to Campbell.

