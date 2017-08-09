Jefferson County courthouse security officer kills self amidst sexual assault investigation

Jefferson County Courthouse Security Officer Juan San Miguel (Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

BEAUMONT - The Jefferson County sheriff's office Wednesday said a Jefferson County courthouse security officer who was accused of sexual assault was found dead in Cleburne, Texas. Police in Cleburne say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office issued the following news release Wednesday afternoon:

On Monday, July 24, 2017, Sheriff Zena Stephens was notified by the Beaumont Police Department that part-time Jefferson County Courthouse Security Officer Juan San Miguel was under investigation for Sexual Assault. It was planned that he would be placed on Administrative Leave without pay, however, San Miguel failed to show up for work Monday through Friday.

Juan San Miguel resigned from his job as part-time Courthouse Security on Friday, 07-28-2017 by sending his letter and credentials through a third party. He had been a part-time Security Officer since 06-20-2016. Prior to that, he had been an Officer with BISD PD and Beaumont PD.

On 08-04-2017, BPD walked six cases through the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. Three warrants for Indecency with a Child and three warrants for Sexual Assault of a Child were issued.

This morning, 08-09-2017, we were advised by Cleburne, TX Police Department that San Miguel had committed suicide by shooting himself near a local park. This occurred around 5:40 a.m.

