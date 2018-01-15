Jefferson County deputies call off search, still seek two suspects from Monday morning chase

A two-county police chase ended in Liberty County along Hwy 90 on Monday 1/15/2018 (D. Chillow)

LIBERTY COUNTY - Jefferson and Liberty County deputies have called off the search for two suspects who led them on a high sped chase Monday morning but continue to investigate and seek them.

Two males in a Dodge Charger that was stolen in Baytown led deputies on a chase from Nome to Liberty Monday morning according to tweets from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the stolen Charger initially evaded deputies but was spotted a short time later and the chase resumed.

The car chase ended when the driver lost control of the stolen Charger off of Hwy 90 near the rice dryers just west of FM 1009.

The two suspects then jumped from the car and fled on foot.

Tracking dogs and officer on horseback from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice assisted in the search for the suspects according to a tweet from the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate and asks that anyone who spots or has information about the suspects call the Sheriff's Office at 409-835-8411 or South East Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS.

© 2018 KBMT-TV