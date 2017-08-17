JCSO questioning possible third suspect after gas station armed robbery

NEDERLAND - Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies have caught two suspects and are questioning a possible third suspect following a robbery at gunpoint of a mid-county gas station.

On Thursday, Deputies set a perimeter near the 2500 block of Central Blvd according to the Sheriff's Office and conducted a manhunt.

Residents in the area are asked to lock their doors and report anything suspicious to police.

The robbery happened at a Valero convenience store around 6 p.m. at Spurlock Road near Twin City Highway according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies used K9 units to look for the two suspects who abandoned a stolen white vehicle. The suspects then took off on foot.

"I was doing my daily walk and I get over to the canal and I get a motion to turn back around and I hear there was a robbery at Valero. It's close to our home!" said Sonja Fawbor.

Investigators found a gun and cash in the stolen vehicle. The suspects taken into custody were 16 and 19 years of age, according to JCSO.

Deputies tell 12News they are also reviewing surveillance video from Valero.

© 2017 KBMT-TV