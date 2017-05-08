Dallas firefighter 'in good spirits' 1 week after being shot

William An has been with the Dallas Fire-Rescue for more than 10 years. (Photo: Dallas Fire-Rescue, Custom)

DALLAS -- Firefighter paramedic William An is reported to be in good spirits a week after being shot while responding to a call.

Jason Evans with Dallas Fire-Rescue said Monday that An is no longer critical, and family, friends, and co-workers say he is "in good spirits and is eater to face the next steps in his road to recovery."

Evans says over the weekend, An thanked everyone for their support and told his department to "keep doing what you do."

An had to undergo surgery last Monday after Derick Brown shot a man with his AK-47 in his Dallas neighborhood. An was shot twice while he responded to the call.

If you would like to help An, you can donate to the Dallas Firefighters Association's Local 58 Relief Fund. here.

