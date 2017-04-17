Humble mom accused of torturing baby to get back at ex

Janelle Peterkin

HUMBLE, TEXAS - An Humble mom has been accused of torturing her baby to get back at her ex-boyfriend.

Janelle Peterkin, 23, is charged with endangering a child.

Peterkin sent disturbing videos to her ex showing her putting a bag over her 1-year-old son’s face, according to investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Child Abuse unit.

Investigators say Peterkin also shoved the bag in his mouth as he was crying.

An out-of-town relative saw the videos and sent them to deputies. They checked on the toddler at his daycare and confirmed he was OK.

Investigators say Peterkin later admitted she made the videos about three months ago to show the baby’s father that “he didn’t care enough about their baby.”

Peterkin appeared in court Monday and was released after posting a $15,000 bond.

