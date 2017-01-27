Human trafficking victim found during New Braunfels traffic stop

Roderick Tasby booking photo (Photo: New Braunfels Police Department)

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS - Police have charged a 30-year-old man with human trafficking after a teen victim was found during a Wednesday night traffic stop.

New Braunfels police said Roderick Tasby of Dallas was stopped for speeding along Interstate 35 around 10:35 p.m. Wednesday. He and his passenger, identified only as a 14-year-old runaway from Dallas, were detained after the officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car. The officer learned that the victim was a runaway and there were numerous ads posted online that indicated she had been involved in prostitution in Austin, San Antonio and Louisiana.

Tasby allegedly tried to conceal marijuana from the officer during the stop, and was initially arrested on charges of tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana and failure to ID. Further investigation by police resulted in Tasby being charged Friday with trafficking of persons.

Tasby was booked into the Comal County Jail on Wednesday on $12,000 bond, but the additional trafficking charge brings his total bond to $312,000.

The victim has been reunited with her family and is receiving victim services from NBPD and other agencies.

