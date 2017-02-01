HPD: Driver shot in head during argument

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston Police say a gunman is on the run after shooting another man involved in a fight in a parked car.

The crime happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on MLK at Doolittle in southeast Houston.

Police say the male victim was arguing with a woman while parked in his Mercedes, and that’s when someone approached and shot the man in the head.

The victim started to drive away but then stopped in the middle of MLK until paramedics arrived. The victim was stabilized and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police say the woman he was arguing with fled the scene as did the man who opened fire.

