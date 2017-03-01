HPD: Arrest made in fatal shooting of 8-year-old girl

Image of De'Maree Adkins. (Photo: Courtesy of family)

HOUSTON - Houston police on Wednesday said an arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of 8-year-old De'Maree Adkins.

De'Maree was shot and killed after being involved in a car accident in southwest Houston early Saturday morning.

"Glory to God...tears of joy," said Toyia Jarmon, De'Maree's mother, in response to news of the arrest.

De'Maree was asleep in the backseat of Jarmon's car around 1 a.m. Saturday when Jarmon said a white Pontiac crashed into her at the intersection of West Fuqua and Beltway 8. Jarmon said another car pulled up next to her and a woman inside opened fire, hitting De'Maree in the chest.

Paramedics took De'Maree to Memorial Hermann Hospital where she later died.

On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott's office offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person or persons involved in De'Maree's death.

A press conference is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Wednesday where officials are expected to provide more details on this case. The conference will be streamed live on KHOU.com.

