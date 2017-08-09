Houston Walgreens robbery suspect with face tattoo may be easy to spot

Christopher Breaker is wanted for a Walgreens robbery in Cypress. (Precinct 4)

CYPRESS, TEXAS - Victims easily identified Christopher Breaker from a previous mug shot following a robbery at Walgreens in Cypress. He is still on the run and has not been arrested by police at this time.

Breaker was armed with a knife last Friday when he robbed the pharmacy in the 15100 block of Mason Road.

Breaker is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

If you know where he is, please call Precinct 4 at 281-376-3472.

