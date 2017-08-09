KBMT
Close

Houston Walgreens robbery suspect with face tattoo may be easy to spot

KHOU 4:51 PM. CDT August 09, 2017

CYPRESS, TEXAS - Victims easily identified Christopher Breaker from a previous mug shot following a robbery at Walgreens in Cypress. He is still on the run and has not been arrested by police at this time. 

Breaker was armed with a knife last Friday when he robbed the pharmacy in the 15100 block of Mason Road.

Breaker is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

If you know where he is, please call Precinct 4 at 281-376-3472.

 

 

 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories