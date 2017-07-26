Houston rapper Z-Ro arrested for allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend

Z-Ro appears in court after being arrested and charged for allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- Houston rap legend Z-Ro was arrested and charged with aggravated assault for allegedly beating an ex-girlfriend back in April. He appeared in court on Wednesday.

According to charging documents, 40-year-old Joseph Wayne McVey was arrested on Tuesday in Katy after a report was filed by an ex-girlfriend that alleged he slapped, punched and dragged her.

The assault allegedly took place on April 29.

Charging documents state the victim went to his residence to talk after cancelling a dinner date. Upon arrival at his home, McVey "started to slap, punch, and dragged her throughout the residence." The documents also say he was holding a pistol in his hand, and the assault lasted about an hour and a half.

The victim claims she asked permission to use the restroom and was able to hit record on her cell phone before returning back to the room with McVey. Once back in the room with him, McVey allegedly dragged, slapped and verbally abused her again.

The charging documents state the cell phone recording is approximately 21 minutes. It alleges McVey can be heard in the recording saying, "You're dead." It also states the victim could be heard saying, "Why did you push me?" and "Get your (expletive) hands from around my neck."

The victim told investigators that she was in pain throughout the assault and "is in fear for her life."

