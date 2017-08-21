Guard gets 18 months after being caught smuggling 'cellular capable' watches in federal prison

BEUAMONT - A former correctional officer at the Federal Correctional Institution – Beaumont was sentenced to federal prison for bribery after being caught smuggling watches with "cellular capabilities" into the federal prison in Beaumont.

Anqunett Vernetta Lewis, 34, of Houston, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to bribery of a public official, was sentenced to 18 months Monday by U.S. District Judge Ron Clark according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's office.

From the U.S.Attorney's office...

Lewis was also ordered to submit to forfeiture of $1,700 in cash.

According to information presented in court, from Feb. 22, 2015 to Nov. 9, 2016, Lewis worked as a corrections officer for the Bureau of Prisons at the Federal Correctional Institution – Beaumont (FCI – Beaumont).

During that time, she carried out the duties typical of a corrections officer – overseeing inmates, delivering food and other items to the inmates, and ensuring compliance with Bureau of Prisons and FCI – Beaumont rules, policies, and regulations.

Starting in October 2015 until January 2016, Lewis was paid by inmates to smuggle watches with cellular capabilities into FCI – Beaumont.

Inmates in the Federal Bureau of Prisons are prohibited from possessing phones, watches, or other devices with cellular capabilities.

Lewis admitted to smuggling in numerous watches and was paid by the inmates, or surrogates on their behalf, via wire transfer.



This case was investigated by the Department of Justice – Office of the Inspector General and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher T. Tortorice.

