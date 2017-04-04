Grandmother pleads guilty to murder of her own grandson

Lyfe Flores (Photo: Courtesy)

HALTOM CITY - hardly ever looking up, Patricia Flores spent most of her time in court Tuesday with her hands over her eyes and her head lowered.

The grandmother from Haltom City pleaded guilty Monday to felony murder of her 2-year-old grandson, Lyfe Flores.

Tuesday began her sentencing phase.

"When you see a patient who’s about to die, they have a look to them. And I've seen several," testified Cook Children's ER Doctor Catherine Moore. "This young man had that look."

Witnesses, including multiple doctors, a police officer and a family member, testified Tuesday. Some spoke about the injuries the little boy sustained. Dr. Moore testified they were like nothing she'd ever seen before.

"I’ve seen lots of abuse; I’ve seen lots of trauma," she said. "I have never seen a child before him that was-- that suffered, I think is the best word to say."

According to police affidavits, back in March 2016, Flores, who was 43 at the time, told police her grandson had accidentally gotten into hot tub water she was using for cleaning. But because she was a nursing assistant, she thought she could treat his burns at home. Flores was acting as Lyfe's CPS guardian at the time.

By the time she called 911 six days later, a doctor testified the boy had gone into shock. He had internal bleeding, missing teeth and severe burns, some of which had been wrapped using Maxi Pads.

"His feet, almost all the skin was burned off," said Haltom City Police Officer Heather Hudson, who was one of the first on scene at Flores' home, where the incident happened. "There were black spots, like dead skin or infection. And his genitals and buttocks were burned very badly."

Family audibly sobbed as photos of Lyfe from the ER were shown to the jury. Tuesday marked exactly one year since the little boy died.

The sentencing phase continues Wednesday morning. Flores is free on bond for now; she faces between five to 99 years in prison.

