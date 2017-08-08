Baby found dead in closet

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - Police are investigating after a baby was found dead inside a closet in a Fort Worth home while under the care of a babysitter.

Just after 10 p.m. Monday, officers were called to a home on Woodpecker Lane, off White Settlement Road and North Academy Boulevard, for a call about an unconscious person.

Upon their arrival, they found 9-month-old John Norris dead. Authorities said the child had been placed in a car seat and locked inside a closet for several hours.

In a Tuesday news conference, Fort Worth police said the baby died from suffocation due to a strap mechanism on the car seat.

Authorities said there were 10 to 11 children inside the home, which isn't a licensed child care facility.

A CPS spokeswoman said the agency has launched an investigation, and has no prior history with the family or the child.

Child Care Licensing has joined the investigation since it appears the child was being babysat, officials said.

Records show the child's home is in Weatherford, and neighbors told WFAA a couple who doesn't live at the home arrived in emotional distress after the child was found dead.

Records show police were called out to the home last month for a domestic disturbance resulting in an application for mental detention.

