The body of Brandon Robertson, 25, of Nederland, was found May 27, 2017 in a rural area off FM 92 near Fred. Photo/Courtesy of Family

TYLER COUNTY - Six Southeast Texans have been charged in relation to the murder of a Nederland man whose body was found in rural Tyler County in May 2017.

The burned body of Brandon Robertson, 25, of Nederland, was found May 27 in a rural area off FM 92 near Fred according to a release from the Tyler County Sheriff's Office.

Justin Ortiz worked with Brandon Robertson at Magic Wash and Lube in Groves for several years.

He and Brandon played together on the freshman football team at Nederland High School.

"He was a good kind-hearted guy, if he could help you he would, if his side was stacked, and yours was too, he'd leave his there just to go help you finish yours then go do his. He would always put you first before him," Ortiz said.

A medical examiner determined that Robertson had been shot multiple times, according to a press release.

Investigators say Robertson's, whose body was taken to Tyler County where it was burned, was murdered in Jefferson County.

Five of the six charged have been arrested and are in jails in Tyler, Jasper and Jefferson County.

Robertson’s brother tells us the men suspected in the murder called themselves Brandon’s friends.

Family members say Robertson was taking his life in a better direction.

Ortiz hopes that these arrests will heal a family fractured by his death.

"My hopes and prayers go out to the family and I hope they can recover well from this," Ortiz said.

Tyler County detectives and Texas Rangers, who investigated evidence from crime scenes in Jefferson and Tyler Counties, spent around 6 weeks talking to witnesses and suspects.

On Thursday they announced that some of the suspects confessed to the crime and arrest warrants had been issued.

The five arrested so far are...

Jacob Arrington,25, of Nederland, who was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence is being held on a $350,000 bond in the Jefferson County Correctional Center.

Jeremy Arrington, 38, of Spurger, who was charged with tampering with physical evidence, is being held on a $150,000 bond in the Tyler County Jail.

Scott Ford, 28, of Orange, who is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence, is being held on a $350,000 bond in the Jasper County Jail.

James Pratt, 25, of Nederland, who was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence, is being held on a $450,000 bond in the Tyler County Jail.

Thomas Swafford, 24, of Nederland, who was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence, is being held on a $35000 bond in the Jefferson County Correctional Center.

Officials are withholding information about the sixth suspect who is still being sought.

