Former teacher accused of getting pregnant by student to be sentenced

HOUSTON – The Stovall Middle School teacher accused of getting pregnant by her eighth-grade student is expected to be sentenced Friday.

Almost a year later, Friday could be the end of it – this teacher could spend decades behind bars.

Investigators say Alexandria Vera was 24-years-old when she got pregnant by her 13-year-old student during a sexual relationship that lasted nine months.

Court documents show after she got pregnant, she had an abortion.

She was charged with continuous sex abuse of a child and has already pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of aggravated sex assault of a child.

The eighth-grader’s family allegedly supported the relationship between their son and his teacher.

Since the summer, Vera has been out of jail on a $100,000 bond.

She is expected to be sentenced Friday and could face 30 years behind bars.

Her lawyer though is hoping for probation.

Alexandria Vera, middle school teacher impregnated by 8th grade student just arrived at court. She will be sentenced today #khou11 pic.twitter.com/8TItPonbqT — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) January 13, 2017

