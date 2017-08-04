Fate of man accused in 2015 shooting death of Lamar student now in jury's hands

Orlando Escuadra-Garcia sits with his attorney before testimony begins 8/1/2017

BEAUMONT - The fate of a Beaumont man charged in the 2015 murder of a Lamar student is now in the hands of a Jefferson County jury.

The jury will now decide if Orlando Garcia is guilty for the murder of Rhydan Bolton who was killed in January 2015.

Prosecuting attorney Rachel Grove argued that all the witnesses gave similar testimony proving Garcia's guilt.

Defense attorney Tom Burbank argued the state's witness gave testimony completely different from what they had told police.

Police say Garcia shot at Boltons car and killed him when he was parked in front of a convenience store off Florida ave to retaliate against a man who did not pay for drugs.

Burbank continued to point out there was no DNA or fingerprints to link Garcia to the murder.

It seemed that Burbank was trying to pin the murder on a witness named Diego Torres who had posted song lyrics on Facebook about murder the day Rhydan Bolton was killed.

When prosecutor Rachel Grove addressed the jury she told them her witnesses were hesitant to speak to police at first because they did not want to be involved.

She also pointed out that Garcia tried to bribe her witness Diego Torres while the two were in jail.

In closing arguments Grove pointed out that Garcia is not the victim andf that Rhydan Bolton was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

During closing arguments Garcia seemed to be fairly stressed at one point during the endof closing arguments he raised his hand as if he wanted to speak.

the jury is continuing to deliberate Garcia's guilt or innocence.

