Escaped Hardin County inmate, girfriend arrested by U.S. Marshalls in Houston Thursday afternoon

Donavin Cantwell Photo/Hardin County Sheriff's Office

KOUNTZE - An escaped Hardin County inmate who has been on the run since late June when he escaped has been arrested along with his girlfriend.

From the Hardin County Sheriff's Office...

Hardin County Jail Escapee Donivan Cantwell has been captured in Harris County, near Channelview.

His girlfriend, Karissa Hopkins, was arrested as well.

The pair were arrested just moments ago by United States Marshals from Houston and were assisted by other state and local agencies from the Houston area.

This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available.

It is my understanding the two will be transported to the Harris County Jail until such time as formal proceedings are announced.

© 2017 KBMT-TV