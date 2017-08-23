Driver faces multiple charges following Tuesday evening chase through North Beaumont

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont man is facing a list of charges after he led officers on a chase Tuesday evening.

An officer was at an apartment building located at 2575 Primrose checking out a report of drug dealing. A police spokesperson said the officer, while at the apartment building, saw a driver commit several traffic violations as it left the parking lot. The officer tried to stop the car, but the driver refused to pull over and a chase began.

Police say the driver was throwing things out of the window during the chase.

The driver crashed near Plum and Forest, then ran to a house located at 1170 Cottonwood. Police say he was found hiding in the attic.

Police have identified the man as Brian Keith Williams, 39, of Beaumont. He was arrested for evading detention with a motor vehicle, evading detention on foot and possession of a controlled substance.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Williams is held on bonds totaling $3,000 for evading arrest on foot and drug possession. Bond has not yet been set for evading detention with a motor vehicle.

