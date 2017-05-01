Warrant: Suspect accused in 2 sex assaults before FW murder

Reginald Kimbro. Photo: Fort Worth Police

FORT WORTH -- An arrest warrant reveals new details into the arrest of a man accused of killing 22-year-old Molly Matheson last month near the Texas Christian University campus.

Matheson was found strangled in the shower of her garage apartment on April 10. Reginald Kimbro, 23, has been arrested and charged with her murder.

Kimbro's arrest warrant shows that police arrived at Matheson's apartment on Waits Avenue after her mother discovered her dead.

During their investigation, police noticed bedding, women's clothing, and a pair of men's underwear in the washing machine of the home. That plus evidence on Matheson led officers to believe she had been sexually assaulted before she was strangled by her assailant.

The warrant states that investigators believe she was placed in the shower and the clothes and bedding were washed to cover up evidence of the crime.

Recent text messages on Matheson's phone sent from Kimbro led officers to bring him in for questioning and look into his past, the warrant states.

They discovered that in 2012, he was accused of sexually assaulting a girl near the Plano home where he lived with his parents. The girl told police at the time that he choked her and threatened to kill her. Kimbro's DNA was found on her, but he was never arrested.

Kimbro was accused of another sexual assault in 2014 in South Padre Island. Police there say a woman reported him assaulting her and choking her. He told officers that their sex was consensual. The charges were dropped in that case.

While interviewing Kimbro, the warrant states that he told Fort Worth PD he and Matheson had dated when she went to the University of Arkansas back in 2014. He said they had broken up but stayed in touch. He told officers that she asked him to hang out April 9 and he came to her apartment.

The warrant states that Kimbro admitted they kissed, but said he left after she told him she had a boyfriend. He said he left her apartment at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

While being interviewed, Kimbro became upset and wanted to leave, the warrant adds.

Police asked Oncor to check the time when the washing machine was used in Matheson's apartment. The meter at the apartment found a spike in electricity use between 1:31 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. on April 10, just before Kimbro's vehicle was seen driving down Waits Avenue on security video.

That evidence, combined with Kimbro's past sexual assault allegations, led to officers issuing an arrest warrant.

He was taken into custody last week and his bond has been set at $500,000.

