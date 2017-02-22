Boy calls 911 after dad kills mom, deputies say

Friends grieve after a Conroe man stabbed and killed his wife Wednesday morning in front of their 11-year-old son. (Photo: KHOU)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Authorities say a Conroe man stabbed and killed his wife Wednesday morning in front of their 11-year-old son.

Montgomery County Sheriff's deputes responded to the scene before 6 a.m. Wednesday on Chestnut Meadow in the Carriage Hills Subdivision.

MCSO confirms an 11-year-old boy at the home begged for his father to stop stabbing his mother before calling 911. When deputies arrived, they say they found the boy covered in blood with the confrontational suspect not far away.

Photos: Fatal shooting, stabbing at home near Conroe

Deputies say the dad moved towards them with the knife, and they were forced to open fire and kill him.

The dad and mom both died at the scene. They are identified as 41-year-old Medger Blake and 38-year-old Rose Blake.

Facebook Video: Air 11 over the scene

Deputies say family members from out of state on their way to Texas to care for the boy, who attends nearby Collins Intermediary School. The boy managed to lock himself in a bathroom for safety until deputies arrived.

"The boy had indicated that his father had stabbed his mother. It was some sort of confrontation that was still going on in the background," said Capt. Bryan Carlisle.

There are no known records of violence at the home, deputies say. According to neighbors, it seemed like a normal household.

"I would see him out in his driveway all the time shooting baskets with his boy," said neighbor Steve Toth.

"I was shocked," said another neighbor.

Teddy bear on top of cruiser. Just brought little boy from home to car, he called 911 saying dad stabbed mom. So sad... #khou11 pic.twitter.com/MHEcJdbNeH — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) February 22, 2017

“Nobody expected this,” said Roche Coleman, pastor at Impact Church of The Woodlands. “There’s no signs…we have a beautiful family like them…you’re not expecting this.”

Coleman is the pastor at Impact Church of The Woodlands where the Blakes were members.

“They’re just a beautiful family. The husband is quiet, more reserved…wife is more outspoken…it’s just tragic,” he said.

(© 2017 KHOU)