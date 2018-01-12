Deputies bust Groves man receiving delivery of 'THC base'

GROVES - Deputies with the Jefferson County Narcotics Task Force arrested a Groves man for possession of approximately 50 grams of THC base.

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is a psychotropic cannabinoid and is the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis.

From the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...

On 01/10/2018, the Jefferson County Narcotics Task Force developed information that a package of narcotics was being delivered to 3152 Main, Groves, Tx.

A search warrant was signed for the package and it was discovered to hold approximately 50 grams of THC base in assorted packages.

Some of the packages contained the THC in the form of “Butter” (in white jar), “Shatter” (brown flat substance), Vape sprays and thick liquid in syringes.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., an undercover (UC) Deputy posed as a delivery driver and delivered the package.

The suspect met the UC Deputy outside and received the package.

He was later identified as the resident, 38 year old Chad Perron of Groves. Perron took the package inside the home.

Deputies then approached the home with a search warrant.

Perron looked out the window and saw them approaching.

He ran through the house and when Deputies entered, they saw him trying to hide the packages that had been inside the original box.

He had already opened and consumed approximately ½ of one of the syringes.

Perron was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Jail on the charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance with the bond set at $20,000.00 Bond.

As a reminder, THC is an illegal substance in the State of Texas.