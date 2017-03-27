Daycare worker caught on video slamming child to the ground
Shocking video shows a daycare worker in Spring slamming a 4-year-old girl into the ground. Now Gregory Diglin is behind bars, charged with injury to a child. The video released by an attorney for the family shows Diglin yelling at the little girl. "Don'
KHOU 9:24 PM. CDT March 27, 2017
More Stories
-
Police looking for driver involved in deadly College…Mar 27, 2017, 10:21 a.m.
-
'Time bandits' steal historical clock from front of…Mar 27, 2017, 3:31 p.m.
-
Daycare worker accused of slamming 4-year-old to the groundMar 27, 2017, 9:24 p.m.