Daycare worker accused of slamming 4-year-old to the ground

Gregory Diglin

SPRING, TEXAS - Shocking video shows a daycare worker in Spring slamming a 4-year-old girl into the ground.

Now Gregory Diglin is behind bars, charged with injury to a child.

Surveillance video shows Diglin yelling at the little girl.

"Don't tell me no! Get off the floor!"

Diglin then grabs her by the arm and slams her face-first into the ground. She immediately begins to cry and scream in pain.

WARNING: Surveillance video is disturbing





When the girl's mom arrived at the Children’s Lighthouse Daycare to pick her up that evening, she asked why her daughter's lip was swollen.

"The little girl is actually quite smart and was able to explain very well for a four-year-old what had happened," said attorney Jeff Kemp.

The mom called Montgomery County Precinct 3 and that's when deputies discovered the video that backed up the child's story.

Diglin remains jailed on a $250,000 bond.

"It is a high bond. This is a pretty violent action toward a very small child," said Chief Matthew Rodrigue."We take these things very seriously in Montgomery County."

Investigators are concerned there might be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Epperson at 281-364-4211.

We checked their records and learned the Department of Family Protection Services has cited Children's Lighthouse 31 times in the last two years. Nine of those were considered "serious" issues, including back in September when DFPS says the daycare didn't notify the state after "a situation placing children at risk."

They released the following statement Friday evening:

"A teacher who is now no longer employed at Children’s Lighthouse of Spring Harmony acted in a manner that neither we nor our franchisee accept or condone. The owners of Children’s Lighthouse of Spring Harmony terminated the teacher’s employment immediately. Children’s Lighthouse Franchise Company and the owners of Children’s Lighthouse of Spring Harmony are cooperating with local authorities to ensure that the situation is handled properly."

Want to check your child's daycare records? The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has a record database. Click here to read more.

© 2017 KHOU-TV