Crook Cam: BPD looking for suspect, stole IPhone 6S from shop
Beaumont police are looking for a man they say stole an IPhone from the smoke and more shop on East Lucas. Police say the man asked the clerk about the IPhone 6S, but then left without paying for the device.
KBMT 10:28 PM. CDT April 16, 2017
More Stories
-
7-year-old boy drowns at Collier's Ferry Park in BeaumontApr 16, 2017, 8:14 p.m.
-
94 ISIS fighters killed by U.S. bomb, Afghan official saysApr 16, 2017, 7:08 p.m.
-
Church hosts 80th annual Easter RodeoApr 16, 2017, 10:37 p.m.